Penn State DL Davon Townley Jr., a former 4-star, to transfer to Missouri State football

Penn State defensive tackle Davon Townley Jr. announced on social media that he will transfer to play football at Missouri State.

Townley, a 6-foot-6, 277-pounder from Minneapolis, is coming off his redshirt sophomore season with the Nittany Lions. He appeared in 10 games over the last two seasons and made four total tackles.

Townley is among the first prospects to commit to Missouri State after the school announced it was moving to Conference USA, becoming an FBS program for the first time in school history. Townley has two years of eligibility remaining while the Bears will move to CUSA before the 2025 season.

More: Here are the players Missouri State football's landed since its Conference USA announcement

Townley played minimal football in high school at North Community High where he began his junior year. He was eventually rated as the No. 321 overall player and No. 19 strong-side defensive end in the country.

He was ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports with over a dozen offers from schools like Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Washington.

247Sports wrote that Townley fit in the "high ceiling" category due to his lack of football experience entering college.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Penn State DL Davon Townley Jr. to transfer to Missouri State football