Here are the players Missouri State football's landed since its Conference USA announcement

Missouri State football coach Ryan Beard began pitching to recruits that the Bears will be in the FBS rather than the FCS come 2025. He's already landed a handful of prospects ready to lead the football program into its new era.

Here are those MSU has landed since announcing it will join Conference USA before the 2025 season.

Khalil Anderson, East Tennessee, DB

Anderson’s a 5-foot-10 corner coming off his redshirt junior season. He started his career at Pittsburgh. He played 11 games last season with 25 tackles and a pick. He also held an offer from Rhode Island since entering the portal.

James BlackStrain, Georgia Tech, WR

BlackStrain was a four-star recruit rated in the ESPN 300 out of high school but saw minimal time in three years at Georgia Tech. He’s a 6-foot-2 wide receiver who head coach Ryan Beard offered while at Louisville when BlackStrain was a 15-year-old high schooler in Florida.

Noah Gardner, Tulane, OL

Gardner is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman transfer from Tulane. Since entering the portal, he held offers from Houston, McNeese, Tennessee Tech and Lamar. He was a three-star prospect out of high school and held offers from Louisiana Tech and California. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Missouri State head coach Ryan Beard during a game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at Plaster Field on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Antonio Robinson, Marshall, WR

Robinson’s a 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver with three years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in one game last season after redshirting in 2022 with no game action. He held offers from New Mexico State, Buffalo, New Mexico, Utah State, Arizona and others out of high school.

Brandon Vines, Dupage (juco), DB

Vines was a starting corner on an NJCAA Divison III national championship defense. He runs a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash, is 6-foot-1 and held offers from North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and other FCS programs before choosing MSU.

Holy Trinity receiver James BlackStrain talks about his recruitment. He committed to Georgia Tech in 2020 and is now transferring to Missouri State.

Jacob Wilburn, Regents School (HS), LB

Wilburn was offered over a year ago but committed to the Bears after the school announced its move to CUSA. He’s a 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker who is a three-time all-state selection out of Texas. He held offers from Eastern Illinois and Valparaiso.

Elijah Williams, San Joaquin Delta (juco), DB

The Bears are showing no signs of slowing down when recruiting their California junior college pipeline. Williams is a 5-foot-10 defensive back who has three years of eligibility.

