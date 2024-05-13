Penn State creates official visit date for coveted 2025 recruit

It’s going to be a busy and important summer for James Franklin and his staff as Penn State looks to land some of their priority recruits in the class of 2025.

With many official visits already locked in, they’re hoping that they can start to lock in commitments and wrap up another solid class that keeps this program on the right foot heading into the expanded College Football Playoff era.

Originally, official visit season wasn’t scheduled to start until May 31, but that changed as one of their coveted recruits couldn’t make any of the dates work for his schedule.

So, instead of losing out on the opportunity to have an elite edge rusher visit campus, Penn State created a whole new date.

Sean Fitz of On3 reported that the Nittany Lions will host four-star Iose Epenesa on May 18. It will be the first official visit for the Illinois native has he’s set to also see Missouri, Iowa, Utah and Miami (subscription required).

Epenesa is rated as the 20th-best player in the country and No. 3 at his position according to 247Sports.

He has a strong bloodline as his older brother is A.J. Epenesa who plays for the Buffalo Bills. But, that bloodline might also make this a tough one for Penn State to get home as his two brothers and father played at Iowa.

Still, it’s important to bring these types of players to campus and it’s great that Franklin and everyone involved were able to get something worked out.

Epenesa would be a great addition to the Nittany Lions as they will be looking for impact players to be the next faces of the defensive line following the NFL departures of Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac in 2024 and presumably Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton following this year.

