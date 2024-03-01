Penn State could have major competition to land four-star tight end

Penn State continues to work on building out their 2025 recruiting class with 12 players already committed.

The spring and summer months will be huge factors in the recruiting cycles of multiple prospects as many could rise in the rankings after attending different camps around the country, and will also visit campuses of schools interested in them.

When it comes to in-state kids, the Nittany Lions have done a good job at landing many of the top players on their board.

They’re hoping that’s the case again with four-star tight end Andrew Olesh.

The 6’5″ 215-pounder is from Center Valley, Pennsylvania. Because of his close proximity, he’s visited Penn State seven times already, by far the most out of any school who is recruiting him.

However, it seems like this could still be a battle for the Nittany Lions.

Olesh spoke with Chad Simmons of On3 and discussed his current process. He’s still interested in multiple other programs, including some big names in the SEC (subscription required).

The four-star is returning to Happy Valley for a visit on April 4, but already has other visits lined up to Ohio State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida and Miami throughout the spring.

On3’s Industry Rankings have Olesh listed as the No. 16 tight end in the country and 10th best player in the state, but they are much more high on the prospect than other recruiting sites, listing him as a Top-100 recruit and No. 4 player at his position.

Penn State fans should also take some solace in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine giving the Nittany Lions a major edge with a 62.0% chance to land him. The second-place team on the list is sitting at 8.4%.

It will be an interesting process to monitor.

He told Simmons that he’s definitely closest with Penn State since he’s been there the most and has developed a solid relationship with tight ends coach Ty Howle, but made sure to mention the standing of the program could change.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire