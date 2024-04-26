Penn State’s Chop Robinson drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – Penn State’s Chop Robinson was drafted 21st overall by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Robinson announced on Twitter last year he would declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Robinson started his collegiate career at Maryland in 2021 where he played in all 13 games with one start. Robinson tallied 19 tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland native transferred to Penn State for his sophomore season in 2022. Robinson played in 12 games where he posted 26 tackles (19 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Robinson was named the coaching staff’s Defensive Player of the Week three times for his efforts that season.

Last season Robinson had 15 tackles (12 solo), four sacks and two forced fumbles. Before the start of the season, Robinson was tabbed to the Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch lists.

Robinson posted a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine on Feb. 29, the best 10-yard split among edge rushers at 1.54 seconds and tied for the highest broad jump at 10’8″.

