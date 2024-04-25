Penn State 2024 NFL Draft tracker

(WHTM) – The 2024 NFL Draft is here with over a dozen Penn State players waiting to be selected.

Those drafted will join the almost 400 alumni who have been chosen in the last 83 years of the NFL Draft. The Nittany Lions currently rank seventh for the most players drafted among Division I programs with 381 football alumni drafted.

Leon Gajecki was the first Penn State player drafted, going to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 16th round in the 1940 NFL Draft.

History of Penn State players in the NFL Draft

A Nittany Lion has been chosen in every draft since 2006, having four first-round picks within the streak. The streak has extended with the selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The list of players selected will be updated as the draft continues.

The first round opens on April 25.

