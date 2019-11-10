Sidney Crosby suffers lower-body injury vs. Blackhawks

The Penguins just can't stay completely healthy. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire)

Three games after fellow Pittsburgh Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin returned from an early-season injury, Sidney Crosby left the game against the Chicago Blackhawks with an injury of his own.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion, who left the game with a lower-body injury, had an incident with his left leg earlier in the game but appeared to be okay.

A closer look. Wish this had gone longer. pic.twitter.com/6kz3Ax7gQI — ToughCall 🇨🇦 (@ToughCallBlog) November 10, 2019

After colliding with Blackhawks defenceman Erik Gustafsson, Crosby’s luck only got worse as he then took a slap shot right to the ankle.

It’s safe to assume the vulcanized rubber disc striking his foot is what will keep him out of the action for now.

Coach Sullivan on Sidney Crosby's status: "He went out in the 3rd period with a lower-body injury. He is being evaluated as we speak. We will get more information on Monday." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 10, 2019

According to Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, Crosby will be evaluated in the near future while the team awaits new information.

Pittsburgh is 10-6-1 after defeating the Blackhawks in a shootout on Saturday night. Crosby has five goals and 17 points through 17 games.

Any team would miss their top centre, but if Malkin is able to shoulder Crosby’s potential absence, the Penguins could still keep their current pace and continue their representation as on of the league’s top talents.

