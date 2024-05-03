Penguins forward Michael Bunting named to Team Canada for IIHF World Championship

A forward who joined the Pittsburgh Penguins this season will represent Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

Michael Bunting will join the team for this year’s World Championship.

Bunting, from Scarborough, represented Canada at the 2021 World Championship and won a gold medal, the Penguins said.

Bunting, 28, joined the Penguins in the trade that sent Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes. He skated in 21 games and finished fifth in goals (6), second in assist (13) and third in points (19) among the roster during that time.

A 2022 Calder Trophy finalist, Bunting has 181 points in 268 games between Arizona, Toronto, Carolina and Pittsburgh.

The IIHF World Championship will be held from May 10 to May 26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia. Canada’s first round opponent will be Great Britain on May 11.

