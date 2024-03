Pelicans' Zion Williamson says he will only enter dunk contest if he makes NBA All-Star Game

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson wants to take part in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but he will only enter the competition if he is part of the All-Star Game.

Williamson put up 16 points during a 139-98 win over the Toronto Raptors Tuesday night to keep the Pelicans' hold on the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. Early in the fourth quarter of the rout, he showed off his dunk potential by finishing off a half-court alley-oop from Jose Alvarado.

THE LOB. THE JAM. pic.twitter.com/vaphm9kHFd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 6, 2024

When asked after the game if he could see himself trying out some dunks during NBA All-Star Weekend, Williamson said, “I’ve got to do my part and make the All-Star Game. If I’m in the All-Star Game, I’ll do the dunk contest. If I’m not, I’m not doing it.”

The event has lost juice over the years and there has long been a lack of big names taking part. Since 2017, DeAndre Jordan and Jaylen Brown have been the only All-Stars who have participated.

Williamson is a two-time All-Star, selected in 2021 and 2023. He did not make the team this year while averaging 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists in over 30 minutes of action per game.

G-Leaguer Mac McClung has won the dunk contest in each of the last two seasons.