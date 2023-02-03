Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Play halted after amateur's caddie collapses, receives CPR on course

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am saw a frightening scene during its second round of play. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was interrupted on Friday when an amateur player's caddie collapsed on the course and required CPR, according to the Golf Channel broadcast.

The caddie, who remains unidentified, had reportedly been working with distribution company owner Geoff Couch until he suffered an emergency on the 11th hole. The two had been playing alongside pros Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler.

He’s still receiving CPR as they stretcher him to an ambulance here at the 11th. Play has been stopped pic.twitter.com/z4wIYVJvWg — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) February 3, 2023

The caddie was eventually taken away in an ambulance to Montage Health in Monterey, Calif., but ESPN's Paolo Uggetti reported from the scene that another amateur, country singer Lukas Nelson, told him the caddie was "doing better."

The PGA Tour later released a statement saying McGreevy and Hossler, who were 119th and 44th, respectively, on the leaderboard at the time of the incident, would be allowed to warm up resume play:

During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there was a medical emergency at No. 11 at Pebble Beach involving an amateur's caddie. The caddie has been rushed to Montage Health for evaluation.

At the direction of the PGA TOUR Rules Committee, the players in that group - Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler - paused play during the medical emergency and will be allowed to warm up and resume their round shortly.