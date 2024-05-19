PCM soccer ends season after postseason loss to Lions

May 19—URBANDALE — Adrian Wahlert scored twice and the West Central Valley boys soccer team broke open a scoreless first half with three second-half goals during a 3-0 over PCM on Monday.

The Wildcats scored their third straight victory during the Class 1A Substate 8 matchup.

The two goals by Wahlert were his first two goals of the season and Nate Gerling had six saves for the fourth-seeded Wildcats, who have won five of their past six matches.

It was West Central Valley's fifth straight win over the Mustangs and the Wildcats' fourth straight shutout in the series.

West Central Valley (12-3) advances to play sixth-ranked Treynor (14-3) in the 1A Substate 8 semifinals. PCM retires at 4-10.