Paul Warne: Boss says Derby County must avoid promotion pressure

Boss Paul Warne says Derby must avoid getting overwhelmed by being on the brink of clinching automatic promotion.

The Rams could seal their return to the Championship on Saturday if they win at Cambridge United and both Bolton and Peterborough drop points.

Even if results go against them, Derby could go up with victory on the final day against bottom side Carlisle.

"It's about not trying to bang home the 'this is the best opportunity of your life' speech," Warne said.

"You need to play football freely, you need to relax and you need to be good at the controllables.

"Just try and be good at what we can do, and that might be enough. Don't let the game run away from you, don't be so wound up to win that it just muddies the water."

After a slow start to the season, Derby have occupied second spot in the League One table since February.

Bolton's draw with strugglers Shrewsbury on Tuesday prompted Trotters boss Ian Evatt to say it would take a "miracle" for his side to finish in the top two.

And while Warne knows Derby are in a strong position to return to the Championship, a division they dropped out of while in administration in 2022, he expects promotion will only be put beyond doubt on the final day of the season.

"I do know it won't be a ticker-tape [parade]," Warne added to BBC Radio Derby.

"It would be nice to put it to bed this weekend, but we are not playing against a pub team here - we are talking about elite athletes who, in recent weeks especially, have been really good at home."

With Warne's Derby career starting with a win at Cambridge in October 2022, he admits there could be something "poetic" in sealing promotion at the Abbey Stadium.

But instead he says Derby will be braced for something more dramatic.

"Over the next 180 minutes there are going to be all sort of emotions," he said. "The good thing is you know you are alive.

"It is horrific and enjoyable in equal measure."