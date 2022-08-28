Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton out 6-8 weeks after clavicle surgery

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton had surgery Monday to repair his fractured clavicle, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Thornton is expected to be out between six to eight weeks while recovering from the procedure, but his actual timetable for return could vary, Fowler reports.

A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Baylor, Thornton’s elite speed and playmaking ability will be sorely missed in the meantime, as the Patriots offense struggled for much of the preseason.

