Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton out 6-8 weeks after clavicle surgery

#Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured clavicle, per source. Recovery time should be 6-8 weeks from the procedure but could vary depending on healing and re-acclimation to football. 2nd round pick still set to help offense this year — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 27, 2022

New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton had surgery Monday to repair his fractured clavicle, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Thornton is expected to be out between six to eight weeks while recovering from the procedure, but his actual timetable for return could vary, Fowler reports.

A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Baylor, Thornton’s elite speed and playmaking ability will be sorely missed in the meantime, as the Patriots offense struggled for much of the preseason.

