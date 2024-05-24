Patriots WR Javon Baker officially signs rookie contract

New England Patriots wide receiver Javon Baker officially signed his rookie contract with the team on Friday. The news was confirmed through the Patriots’ official team website.

Baker, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is expected to play a key role in the Patriots’ revamped offense, which also features rookie Ja’Lynn Polk, along with veterans Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton.

It’s a much deeper unit this year, following an abysmal 2023 season where the offense struggled to move the ball.

The team will be counting on immediate production from Baker and Polk with Bourne coming off a torn ACL. Smith-Schuster and Thornton have also struggled to produce on the field.

Baker started his collegiate career at the University of Alabama before transferring to UCF. He has experience playing alongside elite talent at the position, including DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie III.

He exploded in his final season with the Knights with 52 receptions for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Patriots are in dire need of offensive playmakers that can help stretch the field on the outside. Baker has the talent to be everything the team ever wanted at the receiver position.

Whether he reaches his ceiling or not at the next level, however, remains to be seen.

