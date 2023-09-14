Patriots Wire Podcast: Was Bill Belichick a dud in Week 1 loss to Eagles?

A possible blowout turned into a season-opening classic between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Not many gave the Patriots a legitimate shot at knocking off the defending NFC champions, but they came within a touchdown drive—or rather, a Kayshon Boutte foot being inbounds—of winning a monumental upset.

There were just way too many mistakes. Mac Jones threw a pick-six in the first quarter, and Ezekiel Elliott fumbled away a ball, putting the defense in awful field position. There were also the two questionable fourth-down decisions made by coach Bill Belichick.

Ryan O’Leary and I get into all of it in this week’s episode of the Patriots Wire Podcast, along with the upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

