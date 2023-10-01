Patriots Week 4 inactives: Davon Godchaux IN, Cole Strange OUT vs Cowboys

The New England Patriots will be shorthanded heading into a Week 4 battle with a Dallas Cowboys team that is widely regarded as a Super Bowl contender.

Before the plane left Foxborough, the Patriots announced cornerback Jonathan Jones and guard Cole Strange had been downgraded as out for the game.

Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade have done a tremendous job keeping things afloat on the backend of the defense. That effort must continue against a potentially explosive Cowboys offense still looking for a breakout game.

Meanwhile, rookie offensive linemen Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow will have to step up and fill the void left by Strange.

Here’s the full list of inactives for the Patriots and Cowboys:

The good news for the Patriots is their defensive line will remain intact with Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux both being listed as active for Sunday’s game.

They’ll need all of the help they can get to survive the battle in the trenches against a Cowboys team capable of dominating on both sides of the ball.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire