Patriots Week 18 inactives: Mac Jones OUT, Nathan Rourke IN vs Jets

After beginning the season as the starter for the New England Patriots, Mac Jones will finish as a healthy scratch in Sunday’s finale against the New York Jets.

Jones was listed as inactive in the lead-up to the Week 18 matchup, which means Nathan Rourke will serve as the primary backup for Bailey Zappe.

There are questions regarding Jones’ future with the Patriots in 2024, and this roster move only thickens the plot with the team likely looking to move in a different direction at quarterback after the season.

The Patriots are expected to approach Sunday’s matchup as any other game with the typical starters being in the lineup. Along with Jones, wideout Tyquan Thornton and offensive tackle Trent Brown were also listed as inactive.

Here’s the full list of inactives for both teams:

Jones will serve as the emergency No. 3 option for the Patriots, if Zappe and Rourke both somehow get injured. Unless something crazy happens, Jones has officially played his final snap of the season.

