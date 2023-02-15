Patriots waive WR Kristian Wilkerson, two others originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots parted ways with three players on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, kicker Quinn Nordin, and defensive back Tae Hayes were waived, the team announced in a press release.

Wilkerson originally signed to the Patriots practice squad in 2020. The 27-year-old played one game in 2020, three in 2021, and spent the entire 2022 season on injured reserve. He caught four passes for 42 yards with two touchdowns vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 2, 2023.

Nordin signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Michigan before the 2021 season. He made the 53-man roster but was inactive for the season opener and did not appear in a regular-season game. He finished the year on injured reserve and signed a futures contract in 2022, but spent the season on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Hayes signed to the Patriots practice squad on Dec. 27 and joined the 53-man roster on Dec. 31. The 25-year-old played the final two games of the 2022 season for New England and tallied three tackles. He previously spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots' cuts come one month ahead of the start of the new NFL league year. The free-agent and trade markets open March 15.