Patriots waive defensive tackle Byron Cowart

Patriots waive defensive tackle ahead of training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots announced Friday they have waived defensive tackle Byron Cowart.

Cowart, 26, was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Maryland product played 19 games (14 starts) for New England, totaling 29 tackles, one sack and one pass defensed. He missed the entire 2021 campaign due to injury.

With Cowart out of the picture, the Patriots' defensive line depth chart consists of Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Carl Davis, Henry Anderson, Bill Murray, Sam Roberts, Daniel Ekuale, and LaBryan Ray.

The Patriots also announced wide receiver Malcolm Perry has been placed on the reserve/retired list. The 25-year-old signed a futures contract with New England in January after being claimed off waivers from the Miami Dolphins in Sept. 2021. He entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick out of Navy in 2020.

Training camp at Gillette Stadium is set to begin on July 27.