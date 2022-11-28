Patriots vs. Bills injury report: Damien Harris misses Monday's practice
It could be the Rhamondre Stevenson show when the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.
Damien Harris did not participate in Monday's practice due to a thigh injury he suffered in the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Isaiah Wynn also was absent for the session and could miss his second straight game with a foot injury.
Six Patriots players were limited Monday, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and David Andrews (thigh). Meyers sustained his injury early in Thursday's loss and Andrews missed the game after being listed as questionable.
Meanwhile in Buffalo, an illness is sweeping through the Bills locker room as five players were out sick on Monday. Star linebacker Von Miller unsurprisingly was a DNP after suffering a knee injury on Thanksgiving and tackle Dion Dawkins was held out with an ankle issue.
Here's the full Monday injury report for the Patriots and Bills.
New England Patriots (6-5)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris - Thigh
OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews - Thigh
T Yodny Cajuste - Calf
DB Marcus Jones - Ankle
WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder
CB Jalen Mills - Groin
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No players listed
Buffalo Bills (8-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Dion Dawkins - Ankle
S Damar Hamlin - Illness
CB Dane Jackson - Illness
S Jaquan Johnson - Illness
LB Von Miller - Knee
TE Quintin Morris - Illness
WR Khalil Shakir - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No players listed
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Josh Allen - Right Elbow
LB Tremaine Edmunds - Groin / Heel
DE A.J. Epenesa - Ankle
CB Cam Lewis - Forearm
C Mitch Morse - Elbow / Ankle
DT Jordan Phillips - Eye
DE Greg Rousseau - Ankle