Patriots vs. Bills injury report: Damien Harris misses Monday's practice

Patriots-Bills injury report: Two starters miss Monday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It could be the Rhamondre Stevenson show when the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Damien Harris did not participate in Monday's practice due to a thigh injury he suffered in the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Isaiah Wynn also was absent for the session and could miss his second straight game with a foot injury.

Six Patriots players were limited Monday, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and David Andrews (thigh). Meyers sustained his injury early in Thursday's loss and Andrews missed the game after being listed as questionable.

Meanwhile in Buffalo, an illness is sweeping through the Bills locker room as five players were out sick on Monday. Star linebacker Von Miller unsurprisingly was a DNP after suffering a knee injury on Thanksgiving and tackle Dion Dawkins was held out with an ankle issue.

Here's the full Monday injury report for the Patriots and Bills.

New England Patriots (6-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris - Thigh

OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews - Thigh

T Yodny Cajuste - Calf

DB Marcus Jones - Ankle

WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder

CB Jalen Mills - Groin

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION

No players listed

Buffalo Bills (8-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Dion Dawkins - Ankle

S Damar Hamlin - Illness

CB Dane Jackson - Illness

S Jaquan Johnson - Illness

LB Von Miller - Knee

TE Quintin Morris - Illness

WR Khalil Shakir - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

No players listed

FULL PARTICIPATION