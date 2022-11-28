Patriots vs. Bills injury report: Damien Harris misses Monday's practice

Justin Leger
Patriots-Bills injury report: Two starters miss Monday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

 

It could be the Rhamondre Stevenson show when the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Damien Harris did not participate in Monday's practice due to a thigh injury he suffered in the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Isaiah Wynn also was absent for the session and could miss his second straight game with a foot injury.

Six Patriots players were limited Monday, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and David Andrews (thigh). Meyers sustained his injury early in Thursday's loss and Andrews missed the game after being listed as questionable.

Meanwhile in Buffalo, an illness is sweeping through the Bills locker room as five players were out sick on Monday. Star linebacker Von Miller unsurprisingly was a DNP after suffering a knee injury on Thanksgiving and tackle Dion Dawkins was held out with an ankle issue.

Here's the full Monday injury report for the Patriots and Bills.

New England Patriots (6-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • RB Damien Harris - Thigh

  • OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • No players listed

Buffalo Bills (8-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

  • No players listed

FULL PARTICIPATION

