Patriots veteran OT returned to practice after missing training camp

New England Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson was activated from the non-football injury list on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

In addition to his activation, he was working at the right tackle and left tackle positions during practice.

This is a notable development, given New England’s need for depth on the line. They also made multiple moves on Sunday, acquiring offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. from the Cleveland Browns and lineman Vederian Lowe from the Minnesota Vikings.

Anderson’s return in addition to the other signings is certainly welcome news for the Patriots. He signed with New England as an unrestricted free agent on March 16 and missed all of training camp.

The offensive line will be put to the test right away, as New England opens the season on Sept. 10 against a Philadelphia Eagles team that had the most sacks in the NFL in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire