Patriots training camp observations: Could RB injury impact Dalvin Cook pursuit? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- Day 2 of New England Patriots training camp is complete. Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's practice on the fields outside Gillette Stadium.

What they wore

The fellas were once again in shorts, practice jerseys and helmets for the team’s second “ramp-up” workout. It was partly cloudy, 80 degrees and windy for the bulk of the two-hour practice. (Many players did individual work after, stretching their time on the field to two hours.)

It wasn’t until noon that the sun poked out with intensity and made it a little stifling. Bill Belichick wore a red hoodie with cutoff sleeves, which was a tough fashion choice for anyone with SB42 PTSD.

Who was there?

The same guys who were absent Day 1 remained so: OT Calvin Anderson (non-football injury list), OG Mike Onwenu (physically unable to perform list) and special teamer Cody Davis (PUP).

Add Rhamondre Stevenson to the list of limited participants along with Matthew Judon and rookie edge rusher DaMarcus Mitchell. Rookie safety/LB Marte Mapu was in a red jersey as he is still recovering from a pec injury.

Send up an alert for flex player Ty Montgomery (I’m going with flex today … just trying it out), who left practice a few minutes after coming up gimpy during a goal-line passing rep. Montgomery tried to reach back for a pass thrown behind him by the less-than-pinpoint Trace McSorley and wound up losing some balance and colliding with linebacker Terez Hall.

What they did

Practice began at about 9:30 a.m. with about an hour of individual, position drills and special teams which developed a nice shellack of sweat.

After that, red zone work began with the team in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 non-contact drills. As with Wednesday's workout, it was almost exclusively passing game work.

Before the team got into high red zone work scrimmaging closer to the 20-yard line, there was a little adversity period for quarterbacks and wideouts. A ball was dunked in a bucket of water and snapped back to the QB, who had to sidestep and take a whack from a pad then throw to a checkdown receiver who was bopped with a pad just after the ball arrived.

There was more red zone work in both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 before field goals, sprints and a post-practice stretching session. All three quarterbacks and seemingly all the wideouts then adjourned to the end zone opposite the fans and media and continued to work.

Mack Wilson, Lawrence Guy, Hunter Henry, Jonathan Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster were among the players meeting with the media.

Of particular note

What's in store

The Patriots will be back at it again Friday morning with the same schedule as Thursday – Bill Belichick at 9 a.m. and practice at 9:30 a.m. Higher temperatures are expected. Hawt.