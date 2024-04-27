Patriots select G Layden Robinson with No. 103 pick in 2024 NFL draft

The New England Patriots kick-started Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft by selecting Texas A&M guard Layden Robinson with the No. 103 pick.

Robinson was named as one of the best players available for the Patriots on the board. His presence up front will add more depth and youth to an offensive line unit that had some aging pieces and was plagued with injuries last season.

Stay tuned to Patriots Wire as more information becomes available on this developing story.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire