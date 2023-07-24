Patriots reportedly worked out three players on Monday

The start of training camp is only a couple of days away, and the New England Patriots are still trying to fill spots on their roster.

They reportedly had three players in the building for a workout on Monday, including defensive tackle Bruce Hector, linebacker Diego Fagot and wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

Hector, who was drafted this year by the XFL’s Arlington Renegades, hasn’t played a meaningful NFL snap since he was with the Detroit Lions in 2021. Fagot hasn’t played a snap in the league, period, after being signed and waived last year by the Baltimore Ravens.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Hurd, a former third-round draft pick for the San Francisco 49ers, has yet to get on the field due to injuries.

Sources: The #Patriots worked out LB Diego Fagot (Navy) and WR Jalen Hurd (ex-49ers) today. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 24, 2023

The Patriots are slated to start training camp on Wednesday.

They could use help at defensive tackle if veteran Lawrence Guy Sr. continues to hold out, and the receiver position is pretty much a revolving door at this point. An addition to the running back position also isn’t out of the question.

Advertisement

If anything, this is proof that roster building never really ends, even with the regular season right around the corner.

More Patriots News!

USA TODAY predicts Patriots to finish with even worse record in 2023

Pro Bowl LB Matthew Judon wants to retire with Patriots

James White thinks Jack Jones has potential to be an NFL top corner

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire