Patriots reportedly releasing former top backup QB Nathan Rourke

The New England Patriots have reportedly informed former top backup quarterback Nathan Rourke of his release, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Rourke, a former CFL standout, was initially picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars before he was ultimately released and signed by the Patriots late in the 2023 season. He was promoted as the top backup quarterback behind Bailey Zappe by former coach Bill Belichick in the Patriots’ regular season finale against the New York Jets.

The change of regimes, along with the Patriots drafting Drake Maye and Joe Milton III, while also signing veteran Jacoby Brissett in free agency, likely spelled doom for Rourke’s chances of making the team.

The Patriots informed QB Nathan Rourke that he is being waived, per sources. This thins the QB room to 4 — Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 6, 2024

And obviously, the Patriots weren’t going into training camp with five quarterbacks on their roster.

Rourke is still only 25 years old with other football playing avenues to continue to prove himself, while also staying ready for the next available NFL opportunity.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire