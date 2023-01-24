Patriots projected to get a massive haul in 2023 compensatory picks

The New England Patriots are expected to make out well when it comes to compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to Over The Cap’s Nick Korte’s recent compensatory pick projections, the Patriots are expected to be rewarded with three extra picks, including a fourth-round pick for J.C. Jackson, sixth-rounder for Ted Karras and seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden.

Being awarded three extra picks is a massive haul for the Patriots considering four is the maximum number of compensatory picks a team can have in a single draft.

So those projected picks would bring the Patriots’ total number of draft selections to 11. That’s some serious ammunition heading into a draft where the team will likely need serious help on both sides of the ball.

The defensive backfield could take a significant hit if Devin McCourty retires and some of the coveted free agent pieces, like Jonathan Jones and Jabrill Peppers, leave in free agency. On offense, the team clearly needs help on the offensive line and at receiver.

The Patriots have the cap space and picks to get it all done through free agency and the draft. It’s all a matter of picking the right players at this point.

List

4 takeaways from Patriots bringing back Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire