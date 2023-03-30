Patriots owner Robert Kraft has clever way of trying to elevate team

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft knew exactly what he was doing when he talked about Meek Mill texting him to have quarterback Lamar Jackson come to New England.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported nothing is expected to happen between the Patriots and Jackson, ending speculation that had been spreading like wildfire across the internet.

Still, Kraft’s comments might have been a strategy, according to Bedard.

In today’s day and age, when sports and celebrities are mixing more than ever before, the owner’s goal here might have been a genius one. Free agents are always looking for the best team to fit their brand or the hottest brand in the league currently.

Meek Mill’s relationship with Kraft could be considered a smart one in that regard. Per NESN’s Dakota Randall, Bedard wrote:

Kraft’s mention of the Mill-Jackson interaction was to illustrate that younger stars still like the Patriots’ brand, And Kraft’s influence through Mill with younger NFL stars is viewed as an advantage.

It remains to be seen if this relationship ends up helping New England land any major free agents. One thing is for certain: The Patriots will always do what they can to elevate their brand.

More Patriots News!

Report: Patriots hosting interception king for pre-draft visit Patriots coach Bill Belichick walks back 'last 25 years' comment Matthew Judon remains optimistic about Patriots for 2023

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire