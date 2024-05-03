Patriots go offense in first round again in early ESPN 2025 NFL mock draft

We are less than a full week out from the end of the 2024 NFL draft, and mock drafts are already being put out for 2025. ESPN’s Jordan Reid has the New England Patriots selecting highly once again in his recent mock draft.

The Patriots overhauled the offensive unit over the course of three days, and they are projected to do the same in 2025. Reid has New England selecting Will Campbell from LSU with the No. 3 overall pick.

The offensive tackle measures in at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds. He played in 17 games last season and was named to the 2023 All-SEC First-Team by the coaches. He was also voted to the 2023 All-SEC Second-Team.

The Patriots did upgrade the line a bit in this year’s draft, with Penn State tackle Caedan Wallace and Texas A&M guard Layden Robinson both in the fold now. Nevertheless, adding even more protection for rookie quarterback Drake Maye is never a bad idea.

Reid wrote:

The Patriots’ starting left tackle this season will likely be Chukwuma Okorafor. He’s on a one-year deal, meaning New England should be searching for a long-term solution to protect the blind side of Drake Maye. Campbell is a technician who plays with poise, displaying the foot quickness and balance to mirror and match defenders in pass protection. He has played only left tackle during his career at LSU (1,625 total snaps) and didn’t allow any sacks last season.

Left tackle was one of the biggest needs for the Patriots heading into this year’s draft. The offensive line struggled last season, and protecting the quarterback should be of the utmost importance.

With that said, let’s hope the Patriots aren’t in the position to be picking third overall again.

