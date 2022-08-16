Malcolm Butler‘s comeback season in New England was short-lived.

Butler, the veteran cornerback who signed with the Patriots in March, was placed on season-ending injured reserve today. It’s unclear specifically what kind of injury Butler suffered, but he hasn’t practiced since last week’s preseason opener.

The 32-year-old Butler spent his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots, and he had the game-winning interception in Super Bowl XLIX. But his last game in New England, a bizarre benching in Super Bowl LII, was a career lowlight, the reasons for which have still never been fully explained.

After that game Butler played three seasons with the Titans, and then last year he signed with the Cardinals only to announce his retirement at the end of the preseason. Early this year Butler said he wanted to play again and the Cardinals released him from the reserve/retired list, making him a free agent.

The Patriots also placed Joejuan Williams on injured reserve, meaning they’ve lost two cornerbacks for the season today.

Patriots lose Malcolm Butler for season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk