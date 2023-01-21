Patriots LB Matthew Judon hilariously tried to recruit Aaron Donald

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is making a pitch to have one of the best defensive players in football come to New England.

Judon tweeted at Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle and nine-time Pro Bowler Aaron Donald, rolling out the red carpet for him to bring his talents to New England.

Donald has been one of the best defensive players in all of football over the course of his career. He hasn’t missed a Pro Bowl since his arrival in 2014, and he has also been named to seven All-Pro teams. He has been a pass-rushing force with 103 sacks in his career, including 20.5 sacks in 2018.

Donald would be a game-changing force for a pass-rushing unit headlined by Judon. With that in mind, the latter pleaded at Donald, and told him that his number was free in New England.

Aye ain’t nobody wearing 99 in New England. Just saying 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) January 19, 2023

The likelihood of Donald joining the Patriots is very slim.

However, it is fun to imagine something like that happening and how it would completely change the outlook for the Patriots’ defensive line.

