Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings kicked out of practice vs Packers

Things got chippy on the practice field between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers on Thursday. It even escalated to the point where Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings was kicked out of practice.

Per NESN’s Dakota Randall, Jennings was ejected after delivering a blindside hit to Packers linebacker Keshawn Banks during a punt drill. Banks reportedly appeared to be engaged in an altercation with Patriots rookie defensive end Keion White when the incident occurred.

The joint practice has mostly been a continuation of a fiery meeting on Wednesday, but things have clearly reached a whole other level on Day 2 with a Patriots player needing to be thrown out of practice.

Anfernee Jennings was just kicked out of practice. Packers LB Keshawn Banks appeared to take a swing at Keion White during a punt drill, and Jennings ran over and delivered a gnarly blindside hit. He immediately took his helmet off and left the field. — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 17, 2023

At the very least, this should make for more drama when the two teams collide in Saturday’s preseason game at Lambeau Field.

