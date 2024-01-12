Patriots go from having oldest coach to youngest with Jerod Mayo replacing Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots have hired linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, right, to replace Bill Belichick as head coach. Mayo played for Belichick from 2008 to 2015. (Mary Schwalm / Associated Press)

The first NFL head coaching vacancy to be filled was the last one to open: The New England Patriots announced that Jerod Mayo would be promoted from linebackers coach one day after the team announced Bill Belichick was departing "amicably" after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles.

Belichick was the eighth head coach to step down either during or shortly after the regular season. Black Monday included firings of the Atlanta Falcons' Arthur Smith and Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera. Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans was fired the next day, and by the end of the week, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks had parted ways along with Belichick from New England.

Three other head coaches were fired during the season: the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels, the Carolina Panthers' Frank Reich and the Chargers' Brandon Staley.

Two general managers, the Chargers' Tom Telesco and the Raiders' Dave Ziegler, were also let go during the season and three more general manager spots became open this week, including in New England because Belichick served dual roles.

Candidates can't be interviewed in person until Jan. 22, but many interviews have been conducted via video conference.

HEAD COACH OPENINGS

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Belichick, perhaps the greatest NFL coach of all time, suffered through only his second losing season since 2000 as the Patriots went 4-13. Still, he ranks second in career victories with 333, trailing only Don Shula (347). Expect the 71-year-old to fill one of the current openings.

FILLED: Jerod Mayo, 37, becomes the youngest head coach in the NFL. He was a two-time All-Pro linebacker with the Patriots and was elected a captain in only his second season. Belichick hired him in 2019 to coach linebackers and he was the de facto defensive coordinator. The Patriots wrote into Mayo's contract a year ago that he would succeed Belichick and therefore didn't have to follow the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to conduct in-person interviews with at least two external minority candidates. Mayo becomes New England's first Black non-interim head coach.

CHARGERS: Coach Staley and general manager Telesco were fired in mid-December after the Chargers lost five of six following a 4-4 start to the season. A 63-21 loss to Las Vegas sealed their fate. Staley was 24-24 in two-plus seasons, and won only five of his last 16 games. Interim head coach Giff Smith and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are internal candidates to replace Staley and Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is the only external candidate to be interviewed so far over video conference. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's name also comes up frequently.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Antonio Pierce went 5-4 as interim coach after the firing of McDaniels and is the overwhelming favorite to land the permanent job, unless Harbaugh, Belichick or Carroll want it. Whoever it is has an appealing roster with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams (103 receptions) and Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby (14.5 sacks).

CAROLINA PANTHERS: The Panthers have had six different head coaches in six seasons under owner David Tepper. The latest, Reich, lasted only 11 games before getting fired with a 1-10 record. Four candidates were interviewed over Zoom by Jan. 12: Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

TENNESSEE TITANS: The surprising firing of Vrabel was followed swiftly by Tennessee requesting interviews with several candidates: Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Macdonald is another candidate and Pierce also would be interviewed if he doesn't get the Raiders' job.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: Less than a week after assuring reporters that he'd return, Carroll stepped down after 18 years and one Super Bowl title, saying he'd move into a front office advisory role. That, of course, doesn't preclude him from filling one of the current coaching openings. Names that have surfaced as top candidates include current defensive coordinators Raheem Morris of the Rams, Quinn of the Cowboys and Macdonald of the Ravens. All three appear to be strong candidates for multiple teams.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: With Adam Peters on board as the new general manager, owner Josh Harris and his search committee turn their attention to the sidelines, which had become chaotic under Rivera. Candidates could include the Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, and both Rams coordinators, Morris and Mike LaFleur, who worked alongside Peters with the 49ers. Current 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is another possibility. He led the Panthers to a 6-6 record as interim coach in 2022.

ATLANTA FALCONS: How often can a coach finish 7-10 before he loses his job? For Smith of the Falcons, it was three years in a row. Many of the same assistant coaches associated with other openings are scheduled to interview with the Falcons, including Morris of the Rams, Macdonald of the Ravens, Wilks of the 49ers, Slowik of the Texans, and Glenn and Johnson of the Lions.

GENERAL MANAGER OPENINGS

CHARGERS: Telesco was hired in 2013 and fired the same day as Staley. His teams finished 84-92 in the regular season and made three playoff appearances, winning two postseason games. Brandon Brown, an assistant general manager with the New York Giants, is the only external candidate to interview over video conference. The Chargers have also interviewed JoJo Wooden, who ended the season as interim general manager.

PATRIOTS: Belichick filled this role as well as head coach, so his departure leaves two openings. Internal candidates will be given long looks, including player personnel executives Matt Groh and Patrick Stewart and scouting chiefs Eliot Wolf, Camren Williams and Steve Cargile.

RAIDERS: Las Vegas has made the GM hire the immediate priority, an indication that person will have a say in who will be the next coach. Raiders' interim general manager Champ Kelly is expected to get a hard look, and two external candidates have been interviewed: Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown and Denver Broncos executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine Van Calligan.

COMMANDERS: The head of football operations search is down to two current assistant general managers. Adam Peters of the 49ers and Ian Cunningham of the Bears are the remaining candidates following an initial round of interviews.

FILLED: Peters, who was a walk-on defensive end at UCLA in 2001 and 2002, was named general manager Friday. A veteran of several front offices, Peters won Super Bowls while working in New England and Denver, and has been with the 49ers since 2017. Washington's search committee also had a UCLA tie, with former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers joining Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales as advisors to Harris.

PANTHERS: With the Black Monday firing of Scott Fitterer after three years on the job, the Panthers are seeking a general manager as well as a coach. Current executives Dan Morgan and Adrian Wilson are candidates unless ownership wants to clean house. External candidates could include Brown of the Giants, Champ Kelly of the Raiders, Cunningham of the Bears and Andy Weidl of the Steelers.

