Patriots draft picks 2023: Full list of New England’s draft picks for every round

New England has finished with a losing record while missing out on the playoffs in two of the past three seasons since Tom Brady left the team. Last year, New England finished in third place in the AFC East with an 8-9 record and did not reach the postseason.

After finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and being named to the Pro Bowl in 2021, QB Mac Jones took a step backwards in his sophomore season. Jones threw just 14 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions in his 14 starts as the entire offense struggled with Matt Patricia, a defensive specialist for most of his career, serving as the offensive play caller and de-facto offensive coordinator. After finishing 26th in the NFL in total offense last season, former Texans’ head coach Bill O’Brien was named the Patriots new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in January. O’Brien, who previously spent five years on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England from 2007-2011, will be tasked with getting Jones and the offense back on track.

This offseason, New England signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (from KC) to give Mac Jones a top option at wide receiver, while also signing TE Mike Gesicki (from MIA). Last season, RB Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in receptions.

The Patriots’ first pick of this year’s draft is 14th overall, which is the team’s highest draft pick since selecting LB Jerod Mayo with the 10th pick in 2008. New England has six picks in the first four rounds of this year’s draft, including three picks in the fourth.

Click here for the entire 2023 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see what picks the Patriots will have in the 2023 NFL Draft. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

New England Patriots 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 14

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 76 (from CAR)

Round 4: No. 107 (from LAR)

Round 4: No. 117

Round 4: No. 135

Round 6: No. 184 (from LV)

Story continues

Round 6: No. 187 (from CAR)

Round 6: No. 192

Round 6: No. 210

Round 7: No. 245 (from BUF through ATL)

Patriots draft picks 2023: Full list of New England’s draft picks for every round originally appeared on Pro Football Talk