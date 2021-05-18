Patriots DB Jalen Mills is the latest player to switch jersey numbers

New England Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills announced on Twitter on Monday that he would be switching his number, taking advantage of the new NFL jersey rule passed this offseason.

Mills will be sporting No. 2 next season. As a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, he wore numbers 21 and 31.

Mills is the second member of the Patriots to switch their jersey number so far. Last week, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley switched from number 51 to number eight. New England currently has two other single-digit numbers open, so we could see more jersey changes happening down the road.

With several players changing their numbers, the NFL will have a little bit of a college football feel to it next fall.

