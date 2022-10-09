Patriots' Davon Godchaux calls this early-game Lions decision 'very insulting'

Godchaux viewed this first-quarter decision by Lions 'very insulting' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots with an aggressive approach on offense.

It backfired in spectacular fashion during a 29-0 loss at Gillette Stadium.

The Lions got the ball first and picked up one first down before being stopped on third down at their own 45-yard line. Instead of punting and potentially pinning the Patriots inside the 20-yard line, Lions head coach Dan Campbell decided to go for it on fourth down.

Lions running back Jamaal Williams was stuffed on a run up the middle by Patriots defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore, giving the Patriots offense the ball with great field position.

Godchaux was asked after the Patriots' win about the Lions' decision on that early fourth down play. He was not thrilled about it, to say the least.

Davon Godchaux repeatedly said it was "disrespectful" for the Lions to try to go for it on fourth down.



"I was thinking, 'There ain't no way in hell they're gonna run the ball on us.' " — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 9, 2022

That first-quarter play was the start of a record-setting day for the Lions on fourth down. They failed on all six of their fourth down attempts, which is the most by any team in a single game in NFL history. The previous record for the most failed fourth down plays in a game was five set by the 1995 Patriots.

The Lions offense entered Sunday leading the NFL in points scored and total yards. The Patriots defense shut them down in a fantastic performance, one that should give New England plenty of confidence as it prepares for a Week 6 road matchup against the Cleveland Browns.