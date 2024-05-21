Patriots CB Marcus Jones ready to return after season-ending injury

New England Patriots cornerback/kick returner Marcus Jones is ready to get back on the field, after a disappointing end to last year’s season.

Jones was put on the shelf early last season, as he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve on September 22, finishing the year with five combined tackles and a forced fumble.

Jones was thought to be a key piece of the Patriots’ secondary, a unit that ended up being decimated by the injury bug last season. Christian Gonzalez also looks ready to go, as New England looks to return a very solid unit.

Jones being healthy is certainly a welcome development that should make a talented Patriots secondary even stronger. His versatility will be welcome, too. He was an All-Pro punt returner in 2022, following a season where he scored a touchdown on special teams, defense and offense.

Marcus Jones: “I’m 100% ready.” Jones suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 last year. pic.twitter.com/RZw64Np9Qd — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) May 20, 2024

The Patriots will need all hands on deck in a year where they have one of the hardest regular season schedules in the NFL. Having Jones back will certainly make things run smoother.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire