Patriots bring in 4 free agent WRs for workouts

The New England Patriots are continuing to try and improve their roster. They brought in four wide receivers for workouts on Wednesday. Receivers Andre Baccellia, Greg Dortch, Tony Gaiter and Matthew Sexton all came in for a visit.

Baccellia was most recently signed by the Kansas City Chiefs. He played four seasons at Washington, recording 1,183 yards and 10 touchdowns in his four seasons as a Husky.

Dortch has bounced around the National Football League. Most recently, he was signed to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad and he signed a reserve/future contract with the Rams on December 31. He was waived on July 25.

Gaiter played at Florida international University, and recorded 622 yards in his senior year. In total, he recorded 112 catches for 1,176 yards and seven touchdowns.

Sexton played for four seasons at Eastern Michigan University. His best season came in 2019. He recorded 34 catches for 508 yards and four touchdowns. In his Eastern Michigan career, he tallied 99 receptions for 1,317 yards and nine touchdowns.

As the Patriots look to load up on wide receiver depth, these four certainly have experience at both the collegiate and professional level.

