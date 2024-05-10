Patriots announce signings of three rookie draft picks

The New England Patriots announced the signing of three players in their 2024 rookie draft class.

Quarterback Joe Milton III, defensive back Marcellas Dial and tight end Jaheim Bell made it official by signing their new rookie contracts on Friday.

Milton is joining a crowded quarterbacks room in New England that also includes rookie Drake Maye and veterans Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe. The same will be true for Dial in the defensive backfield, especially with Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones healthy.

However, there are expectations that Dial can also contribute on special teams as well, which should get him in the mix sooner rather than later.

And then there’s Bell, who could be a surprise as a seventh-round pick. There’s a logjam at tight end with Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper leading the way, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Bell works his way into the mix at some point.

The Patriots released pictures of the rookies taking the field for the first time at rookie minicamp on Friday. It’s a big class in New England with eight players being taken off the board, and all of them have the potential to be difference-makers in their own unique ways.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire