Patriots announce signing of former Giants veteran LB

The New England Patriots are giving their linebacker corps a boost with the announced signing of former New York Giants defensive veteran Oshane Ximines on Tuesday.

Ximines, who was taken by the Giants in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, saw his snap count diminish greatly in 2023 after seeing a major uptick in 2022.

That eventually led to him being released before the end of the season.

Ximines is well-rounded given his ability to play on both defense and special teams. Even though his numbers dipped last season, he was in on 51 percent of the defensive snaps in the prior year with 506 snaps under his belt.

Along with special teams, the Patriots could be looking to utilize him as a rotational pass-rusher. They are still looking to fill the sub pass-rusher and special teams role left behind by Mack Wilson, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.

Ximines might ultimately be their answer to filling that role.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire