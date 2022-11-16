Patriots add more offensive tackle depth with practice squad signing

The New England Patriots are making the offensive tackle position their focal point by signing Hunter Thedford to the practice squad on Wednesday.

It’s an interesting signing for the Patriots considering Thedford played tight end for the Pittsburgh Maulers last season in the USFL, where he hauled in 13 receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.

He reportedly spent the last six months putting on 30 extra pounds to make the move from tight end to offensive lineman. The defensive front has been a strength for the Patriots. So Thedford won’t have to wait long to see how his larger frame holds up against NFL-level competition.

Former SMU, Utah and USFL tight end Hunter Thedford is signing with the #Patriots practice squad — as an offensive tackle, per source. Thedford put on 30 pounds over the last 6 months to make the switch. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 16, 2022

The Patriots desperately needed depth at offensive tackle with Marcus Cannon currently on injured reserve. Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn remain the top-two options at the positions with Yodny Cajuste serving as the primary backup.

New England will need to continue to cling to the hope of health because another injury could be disastrous for an offensive line unit that has clearly struggled this season.

