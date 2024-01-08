Patriots 2024 NFL schedule: Full list of opponents now official originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The list of opponents the New England Patriots will have on their 2024 NFL schedule is now complete.

The results of Sunday's Week 18 games have officially added the Chicago Bears to the Patriots' schedule. They were the last opponent to be added. The Patriots will play a last-place schedule in 2024 after finishing fourth in the AFC East this season. Their games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers and Bears are a product of that last-place finish. All three of those teams placed last in their respective divisions.

The AFC East teams, including the Patriots, will play the AFC South and NFC West in 2024. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts will travel to Gillette Stadium from the AFC South, while the Patriots visit the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. For the NFC West, the Patriots will host the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, and also visit the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots played one of the league's toughest schedules in 2023, and luckily for them that won't be the case next season. But there are always a few teams that surprise each year, and there are a few candidates on the Patriots' 2024 schedule, including the Texans, Cardinals and Colts. The Bengals also should be signficantly better next season if star quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy. He missed most of the 2023 campaign due to injury.

In total, the Patriots will play eight home games and nine road games in 2024.

Here's the full list of opponents for the Patriots next season. The complete schedule, including the dates, times and TV information for each game, will be released by the league in the spring.

Home

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams

Away