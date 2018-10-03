Ryder Cup fan blinded in one eye by Brooks Koepka shot claims she could have died from her injuries

Corine Remande has been blinded in her right eye after incident at Ryder Cup - Universal News (Europe)

A woman blinded in one eye by Brooks Koepka's wayward tee shot at the Ryder Cup has demanded improvements in spectator safety as she claimed she could have died from her injuries.

Corine Remande, 49, who is considering suing organisers after being flattened by the "bullet" shot on Friday, spared Koepka of blame, saying responsibility was with the Le Golf National marshals.

Amid pressure on organisers to tell spectators to stand further away from hazardous holes, Ms Remande said: "I hope that this terrible accident will improve safety for the public."

The R&A, which organises The Open next year at Royal Portrush, has said it is already carefully planning viewing areas at the Northern Ireland venue to maximise spectator safety.

Ms Remande, from Egypt, was watching the action from behind the ropes when Koepka's wayward drive at the par-4 sixth hole struck her in the face. She said she did not hear any shouts of "fore". "There are many marshals on the fairways and they have the responsibility to give us the information to react," Ms Remande told BBC News.

Koepka says injuring Remande will rank as one of the worst days of his life Credit: AFP

Launching a blistering attack on Ryder Cup Europe, she said she could have died. "For me, it's finished. I could not speak with you," she said.

Earlier Koepka said that he was "all messed up inside", adding that injuring 49-year-old Remande will rank as one of the worst days of his life.

"It's a tragic accident, I'm heartbroken," Koepka told reporters at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. "It will definitely be the one shot I regret in my career. (The day he found out) was one of the worst days of my life."

Ms Remande has been treated at a hospital in Lyon where she used to work as a secretary. She said she was "very angry" that officials did not check on her or visit her after she was taken to hospital. She alleges there was a lack of safety warnings on the ticket and signage around the venue. Ms Remande had travelled with husband Raphael from their home in Egypt to watch the Ryder Cup on the outskirts of Paris.

The European Tour said "fore" was shouted several times, and that marshals are not aware of a player's strategy in advance of any shot, especially in matchplay like the Ryder Cup.

Meanwhile, bitter recriminations in the defeated US Ryder Cup camp erupted into another row as a non-playing member of the team launched a foul-mouthed tirade about Patrick Reed.

Patrick Reed is said to have 'begged' to play with Tiger Woods Credit: PA

An anonymous team member was reported as saying Reed "begged to play with Tiger" and is "full of s**t" after the outspoken player claimed he was "blindsided" by beleaguered captain Jim Furyk.

The angry exchange reported by USA Today came amid claims the alleged spat between Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka stemmed back to the US team's flight to Paris last week.

Golf Digest and French sports newspaper L'Equipe reported that the pair had an argument over Johnson's fiancee, Paulina Gretzky. Koepka yesterday denied the rift, despite multiple eyewitnesses saying he and Koepka had to be separated during a flare-up after the team's 17½-10½ humiliation at Le Golf National.