Patrick Mahomes will restructure contract to create $21.6M in cap space for Chiefs, per report

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making some changes for the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking one for the team.

The two-time MVP has agreed to restructure his contract in order to clear an additional $21.6 million worth of salary-cap space for the Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mahomes became the highest-paid player in the NFL when he signed a 10-year extension worth $450 million during the 2020 offseason. His latest money move comes after the Chiefs restructured his contract in September 2023, setting Mahomes up to make $208.1 million between 2023 and '26. It was the largest deal over a four-season span in NFL history. At the time, the team said they would revisit his deal in 2026, which likely still stands.

Now, the Chiefs will have more money to play with in free agency as they look to build another Super Bowl team and accomplish an unprecedented three-peat.

This story will be updated.