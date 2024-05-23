Patrick Mahomes Recently Addressed Comments Made About His Body

MEGA

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is speaking out about the body-shaming comments he recently received.

The NFL star received backlash regarding how he looked in his practice attire, with some saying he had a dad bod. Now, he is addressing those comments.

Patrick Mahomes Says Dad-Bod Comments 'Surprised Him'

"It kind of surprised me," he told sports analyst Pat McAfee on Wednesday, May 22. "I kind of thought we had the whole dad bod thing out of the way last season...in the playoffs. But I guess people still haven't realized that I don't have abs."

While Mahomes may not "have abs," he does stay in shape, considering he is one of the top NFL quarterbacks of his time.

“All of it’s extremely important. But I would say the training, to me, has always been the thing that I’ve loved the most. I mean not only playing and going out there and practicing, but waking up every single day and getting in a workout in or getting in my [recovery] therapy,” he told CNBC.

“If I don’t do it, I don’t feel like I really completed my day. I’m big on waking up early and doing it in the morning. I usually wake up at 6 or 7 in the morning and go get a workout or get therapy," he added. "Then I go home and take care of my body which is a sauna, ice bath or hot tub, stretching or massages.”

Patrick Mahomes Comments On His 'Dad-Bod'

This is not Mahomes's first time addressing the "dad bod" comments.

“The dad bod is real,” Mahomes said a few months ago. “It gives me the cushion that I need to take the hits, so as long as I can keep it in the right areas and it's just in the stomach, I think we'll be able to make this career last a long time.”

Patrick Mahomes Tries To Find Ways To 'Tone Down As Much As Possible'

Of his workout routine, Mahomes added, “I make sure to get up to get that all done so I can be around my family and be a dad and do whatever I can to have time for myself to relax. [As for nutrition], I don’t have to be a certain weight, so I can kind of be who I am. As we close this season, I’ll cut back and try to figure out ways to tone down as much as possible so I can be faster."

"[In the off-season], I still get a workout in every day and get my therapy in or rehab. But I’m able to be more relaxed and have a little more time where I can golf or I can go on vacation and kind of get my mind off of [things]," the NFL quarterback added.

What Does Patrick Mahomes's Workout Consist Of?

In an interview with Men's Health in 2021, Mahomes' performance coach, Bobby Stroup, said his workout consists of a combination of medicine ball exercises, track work, and strength training.

“The thing I’ve worked on the most recently is mobility. I work a lot on mobility in my joints, hip flexor and legs. It’s important to get everything out of your body that you can,” Mahomes said.

“I make sure to get in some foam rolling and time with the Hypervolt volt to warm up. I have to make sure my body is ready to work out,” he said. “I do legs one day and arms the next and then keep switching back and forth. We also always do shoulder mobility workouts and throwing mobility exercises. It’s important that I always make sure my shoulder is the healthiest it can be.”

Patrick Mahomes Talks About Game-Day Mindset

When speaking to the outlet, Mahomes also explained how he gets into his "game-day mindset."

“Love the game that you’re playing and leave everything you have on that field because you’ve put in that work and that time with the guys that you’re playing with,” he explained. “You want to make sure that you’re giving everything that you have every single time that you’re out there. Because you never know — it could be your last.”

“When you’re out there on the field, there are so many things going on. You have to focus on just a [few] things because your brain can only handle so much. So no matter what the situation is, you have to make sure that you’re focused on the five to six things that can help impact the play in the best way possible," the NFL star added.