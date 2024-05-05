Patrick Mahomes: Giants’ Super Bowl XLII win the greatest moment in football history

Patrick Mahomes knows a few things about winning Super Bowls. The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback has played in four of the last five big games, winning three, and collecting three MVP awards along the way.

So, what does Mahomes consider the greatest Super Bowl win/NFL moment of all time?

In a recent interview, Mahomes pulled no punches. It was the New York Giants’ 17-14 victory over the previously unbeaten New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII in February 2008.

Was the Giants Super Bowl XLII win the greatest moment in football history? Mahomes thinks so 😎 pic.twitter.com/n5pCYhzdUs — evin (@KayvonOjulari) May 3, 2024

“I don’t want to start taking shots. And the one they lost with the Giants when he (David Tyree) caught the ball in the helmet,” Mahomes said in a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, via ClutchPoints.

“Just because that Giants team was like barely made the playoffs and then they make a run and they are huge underdogs and they end up beating probably the best — even though that they didn’t win the Super Bowl — probably the best football team of all time and that Patriots team that ends up losing that Super Bowl.”

The Patriots had just completed the league’s first — and only — 16-0 regular season and then won their two playoff games to advance to 18-0.

They would not get to 19-0. The Giants, a 12.5-point underdog who ran the table in the NFC Playoffs with three wins on the road, were supposed to play patsy to Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and New England.

Instead, the Giants ended up playing the biggest spoiler in NFL history with a devastating pass rush that flustered Brady along with some help from the football gods.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire