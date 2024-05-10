Patrick Beverley suspended four games for throwing ball that hit woman in the face

Former Arkansas Razorbacks guard Patrick Beverley won’t be on the court when the 2024-25 NBA season officially tips off.

The NBA announced Thursday that Beverly would be suspended four games without pay for repeatedly throwing a ball at spectators during the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-ending 120-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers on May 2 at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

During his antics, Beverley appeared to be throwing at a male spectator but inadvertently hit a woman in the face with the ball before asking for it back. He then threw it a second time with even greater force into the crowd behind the Bucks’ bench. Beverley claimed that a fan had been heckling him and other Bucks players during the game.

Beverley’s antics continued in the Bucks’ locker room after the game when he told an ESPN reporter and producer that she couldn’t interview him after learning that she did not subscribe to his podcast.

Patrick Beverly tells female reporter from ESPN that she cannot interview him since she doesn't subscribe to his podcast. pic.twitter.com/sRFHiZJaSK — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) May 3, 2024

The producer, Malinda Adams, later shared in a social media post to X (formerly Twitter) that Beverley had phoned her the following morning to apologize for his behavior.

Beverley has been widely criticized for his actions on the court and after the game by both fans and various reporters, including the Pro Basketball Writers Association.

A Razorbacks guard for two seasons in 2006-2007 and 2007-08, Beverley has long been considered one of the most aggressive and antagonistic players in the league with a checkered history of run-ins and suspensions in his 12-year NBA career.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire