The Path of Champions: A Look Back Arkansas’ 1994 National Championship Run

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – On April 4th, 1994, the Arkansas Razorbacks won their first national title in basketball.

The Hogs defeated Duke 76-72 to win the championship.

Our Pig Trail Nation team took a look back at the magical run for that title for the 30th anniversary of the win.

You can watch the full 30-minute special, “The Path of Champions: A Look Back Arkansas’ 1994 National Championship Run” in the video above.

