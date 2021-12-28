'This pass is crazy': Trae Young, LaMelo Ball love Steve Nash's behind-the-head pass to Grant Hill

Steve Nash's ability to create for others in orchestrating the 'Seven Seconds or Less" offense in Phoenix inspired the next generation of players.

Hawks All-Star Trae Young is one of them.

"He's the reason I like to pass so much," said Young in an NBA video showing some of the NBA's best plays of all-time in celebrating the 75th anniversary season.

Young was commenting on a play in which Nash drove the lane against Miami, went up between two Heat defenders in Dorell Wright and shot blocker Alonzo Mourning and flipped the ball over his head backwards to an open Grant Hill for 3 on Dec. 10, 2007.

Phoenix Suns guard Steve Nash (13) passes around his back as Miami Heat forward Dorell Wright, right, and Alonzo Mourning, left, defend during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 10, 2007 in Phoenix. The Heat won 117-113. (AP Photo/Matt York)

"This pass is crazy," said Young, who is third in the NBA in assists per game this season at 9.3.

The Suns lost the game, 117-113, in Phoenix as Nash finished with 11 points and 14 assists.

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball also gave Nash props for the pass.

"That's tough right there by Steve Nash," said the 2020-21 NBA rookie of the year, who is seventh in the league in assists per game this season at 8.0 "Behind the head, act like he was going to lay it. Oooh. Yeah, that's tough."

A Hall of Famer, Nash, now head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, was named to the NBA's 75th anniversary team as the now Nets head coach is fourth all-time in assists with 10,335.

