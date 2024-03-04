Parkway dominates the 2023-24 All-District 1-5A girls basketball team

The Parkway Lady Panthers dominated play in District 1-5A and went on to win the LHSAA Non-Select Division I state title for a second consecutive season earning senior Chloe Larry and coach Gloria Williams top honors on the All-District team.

The Lady Panthers were 14-0 in the league and 31-6 overall on the season. The league’s first team also included Makayla Gallien and Alyssa Chandler of Natchitoches Central, Skylar Branch of Haughton and Dakota Howard of Parkway.

2023-24 All-District 1-5A team

Major awards

Most Valuable Player: Chloe Larry, Parkway, Sr.

Coach of the Year: Gloria Williams, Parkway

First team

Chloe Larry, Parkway, Sr.

Dakota Howard, Parkway, Jr.

Makayla Gallien, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

Skylar Branch, Haughton, So.

Alyssa Chandler, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

Second team

Avery Ryan, Benton, So.

Abbie Hooper, Haughton, Sr.

KeZyriah Sykes, Airline, So.

Chloe Bailey, Benton, Sr.

Zara Baker, Parkway, So.

Honorable Mention: Shaniya Perkins, Haughton, So.; Akeelah Wade, NCHS, Jr.; Jakyiah Lane, Captain Shreve, Sr.; Bella Hammond, Haughton, So.; Kamara Effit, Southwood, Jr.; Morgan Lacour, NCHS, Sr.; Paige Marshall, Airline, Sr.; Savannah Wilson, Parkway, Jr.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

