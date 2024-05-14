Paret-Peintre seals first professional win on Giro stage

Valentin Paret-Peintre won the 142km route from Pompeii to Cusano Mutri in three hours and 43 minutes [Reuters]

France's Valentin Paret-Peintre claimed his first professional win on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia.

The 23-year-old celebrated with his older brother Aurelien, who won stage four on the Giro last year and was fifth on Tuesday, at the finish line.

Slovenia's Jan Tratnik (Visma-Lease a Bike) looked set to win the stage after making a solo break with more than 30km to go.

However, he was caught by Paret-Peintre with less than 3km left after the Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale launched a late attack on the final 18km climb of Bocca della Selva.

Tratnik was forced to settle for third as DSM-Firmenich PostNL's Romain Bardet made it a French one-two.

Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar maintained his healthy lead over Colombia's Daniel Martinez and Great Britain's Geraint Thomas at the top of the overall standings.

Wednesday's stage 11 is a 207km route from Foiano di Val Fortore to Francavilla al Mare on the east coast of Italy.

Stage 10 results

Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra/Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) 3hrs 43mins 50secs Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM-Firmenich PostNL) +30secs Jan Tratnik (Slo/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:00 Andrea Bagioli (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +1:17 Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Fra/Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) +1:24 Simon Geschke (Ger/Cofidis) Same time Filippo Zana (Ita/Jayco-AlUla) Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) Nicola Conci (Ita/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +1:41 Esteban Chaves (Col/EF Education-EasyPost) +1:56

Overall standings