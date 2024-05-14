Paret-Peintre seals first professional win on Giro stage
France's Valentin Paret-Peintre claimed his first professional win on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia.
The 23-year-old celebrated with his older brother Aurelien, who won stage four on the Giro last year and was fifth on Tuesday, at the finish line.
Slovenia's Jan Tratnik (Visma-Lease a Bike) looked set to win the stage after making a solo break with more than 30km to go.
However, he was caught by Paret-Peintre with less than 3km left after the Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale launched a late attack on the final 18km climb of Bocca della Selva.
Tratnik was forced to settle for third as DSM-Firmenich PostNL's Romain Bardet made it a French one-two.
Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar maintained his healthy lead over Colombia's Daniel Martinez and Great Britain's Geraint Thomas at the top of the overall standings.
Wednesday's stage 11 is a 207km route from Foiano di Val Fortore to Francavilla al Mare on the east coast of Italy.
Stage 10 results
Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra/Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) 3hrs 43mins 50secs
Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM-Firmenich PostNL) +30secs
Jan Tratnik (Slo/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:00
Andrea Bagioli (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +1:17
Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Fra/Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) +1:24
Simon Geschke (Ger/Cofidis) Same time
Filippo Zana (Ita/Jayco-AlUla)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizane)
Nicola Conci (Ita/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +1:41
Esteban Chaves (Col/EF Education-EasyPost) +1:56
Overall standings
Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 36hrs 48mins 8secs
Daniel Martinez (Col/Bora-Hansgrohe) +2:40
Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +2:58
Ben O'Connor (Aus/Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) +3:39
Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel/Visma-Lease a Bike) +4:15
Antonio Tiberi (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) +4:27
Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM-Firmenich PostNL) +4:57
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +5:19
Filippo Zana (Ita/Jayco-AlUla) +5:23
Einer Rubio (COL/ Movistar) +5:28